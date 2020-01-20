16
A successful sales process is not based on a shotgun approach. It takes understanding potential customers and stages of their buying journey. Provide appropriate content to guide them through each stage of the customer buying process.


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Terri: Which stage of the buyer journey do you think is the most crucial for your sales success? Are you aware of the book, StoryBrand?

All the Best,

Martin
