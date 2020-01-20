A successful sales process is not based on a shotgun approach. It takes understanding potential customers and stages of their buying journey. Provide appropriate content to guide them through each stage of the customer buying process.
Customer Buying Journey for Marketing & Sales SuccessPosted by Terri Maurer under Online Marketing
From https://www.maurerconsultinggroup.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on January 20, 2020
