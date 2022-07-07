In 2022, content is the primary focus of marketing efforts, and there is an emphasis on quality over quantity. Brands produce fewer pieces of content. But the content is highly targeted and designed to elicit a specific reaction from the audience. However, there remains some underperforming content that needs a fix or an update.



With the proliferation of content, marketing teams need to be more strategic than ever in order to cut through the noise and reach their audiences. Those that are able to do so will find that content marketing is an incredibly effective way to build brand awareness and drive conversions.



Learn how to find and fix your blog's underperforming content and rank better in the search results.

