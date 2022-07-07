16
Vote
0 Comment
In 2022, content is the primary focus of marketing efforts, and there is an emphasis on quality over quantity. Brands produce fewer pieces of content. But the content is highly targeted and designed to elicit a specific reaction from the audience. However, there remains some underperforming content that needs a fix or an update.

With the proliferation of content, marketing teams need to be more strategic than ever in order to cut through the noise and reach their audiences. Those that are able to do so will find that content marketing is an incredibly effective way to build brand awareness and drive conversions.

Learn how to find and fix your blog's underperforming content and rank better in the search results.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company