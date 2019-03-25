In spite of the rise of myriad alternatives email remains a versatile tool that is widely being used for business communication, marketing and other purposes.
Does Email Still Matter in 2019?Posted by AngelBiz under Online Marketing
From http://www.smallbizviewpoints.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on March 25, 2019 9:58 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
AngelBiz
-
pvariel
-
FastSwings
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
2010Taxes
-
ISMagazine
-
eScoutRoom
-
2011tax
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2013Taxes
-
Inspiretothrive
-
mikehartman1
-
MarketWiz
-
sophia2
-
steefen
-
bloggerpalooza
-
logistico
-
thelastword
-
NolanGreen
-
ObjectOriented
-
blogexpert
-
centrifugePR
-
LimeWood
-
LoopLooper
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
Webdev1
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago
Very informative and interesting post,
No doubt emails play a vital role in online circles especially in business and even in individuals' life. It is now really turned into a daily affair with almost all who involve online activities. It is really interesting to note the statistic you brought in this post when and where one checks their emails. It is really interesting to note that some even in the toilets!!! LOL
Thanks for sharing.
Keep sharing
Best
~ Philip
13 hours ago