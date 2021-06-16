28
Most days the life of this blogger starts around 3 or 4 a.m. It is the best time of the day for my writing. Of course, they can be many distractions such as email or social media networks.

One has to turn them all off in order to get the actual writing done. And of course, a good cup of coffee to start the morning as I begin the writing away surely helps.




Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
7 hours ago

I think when people hear the word "blogging" they think of writing but we know it's much more than that Martin. And like me, many other bloggers have created businesses from the blogs though not all blogging. Thank you Martin. It's been 10 years!
Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Lisa: Thanks for your input! Congrats to your milestone! I have now been blogging for 19 years now.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Lisa: I wouldn't call myself a full-time blogger, but I am a blogger! ;) I do other things than blogging, but my blogs are an essential to my worklife. The blogs are my hubs as my podcasts and my newsletter.

How long time have you have been blogging now?

All the Best,

Martin
