Google E-E-A-T is the recent update to the quality rater guidelines.
The most important change consists of the letter E added to the start of the popular acronym E-A-T (expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness).
The introduction of the “first-hand experience” is designed to help raters better understand how Google defines high-quality content.
This guide will discuss what this means for your website and how to increase your E-E-A-T to improve your SEO.
Google E-E-A-T: How to Boost Your Authority for Better SEO
