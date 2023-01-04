Google E-E-A-T is the recent update to the quality rater guidelines.



The most important change consists of the letter E added to the start of the popular acronym E-A-T (expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness).



The introduction of the “first-hand experience” is designed to help raters better understand how Google defines high-quality content.



This guide will discuss what this means for your website and how to increase your E-E-A-T to improve your SEO.

