Google E-E-A-T is the recent update to the quality rater guidelines.

The most important change consists of the letter E added to the start of the popular acronym E-A-T (expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness).

The introduction of the “first-hand experience” is designed to help raters better understand how Google defines high-quality content.

This guide will discuss what this means for your website and how to increase your E-E-A-T to improve your SEO.


Comments


Written by erikemanuelli
2 days ago

Are you aware of the latest meaningful change to Google E-A-T?

It's now E-E-A-T!!!
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

No! ;) I am ready to "chew" on this post, Erik! :)
Latest Comments
