28
Vote
1 Comment
Google search and YouTube search are based on completely different algorithms so imagine my surprise when YouTube informed me that Google was sending a ton of views to my videos! It's true, my traffic went up by 184% and in this video I talk about some of the key strategies you can use to get results like these with your content using the right titles and thumbnails.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Ileane: Congrats! My co-host, Johan Gustaphzon, and I, are planning to start a livestreaming show on tea (in Swedish) and what we are working on, at the moment, in the near future. We will use Google's "hang-out" feature (what is it called nowadays?).

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company