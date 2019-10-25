SEO Checker Tools are found in abundance online, but they can be used in very different ways, find out what tools are right for your website.



Not all SEO checker tools are created equal and many have very different intended uses. For most site owners, the goal is to find a tool that will allow you to run an online audit of your site to identify week areas for improvement. These areas could range from things like meta data and schema markup to broken links, anchor text and on-site content analysis.



On the flip side, perhaps your looking for an SEO checker tool that you can embed on your own site to use for lead generation.



Whether you’re looking to improve your site’s SEO grade or generate leads for your marketing business, ultimately you’re going to want the best tool to help you reach your audience.

