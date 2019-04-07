The Hotel Industry is unique in that like a commercial product a hotel follows a definite life cycle. If a hotel owner does not keep this in mind, their facility can quickly become worn out and dated in comparison to their competition. To stay competitive, Owners must acknowledge that there will be constant new brand competition. A newer, swankier hotel that offers the latest amenities to its guests will quickly put an outdated hotel out of business. This fact leaves few options of staying competitive for a hotel owner. The most prominent option would be to rebrand. What does “rebranding” entail?

