How do you prove the value in your ROI and measure the impact of marketing on a business? It’s the eternal quest for marketeers today.
But content marketing can provide the missing connection when done right.
Measuring the success of what you’re doing is key, and aligning your content marketing strategy with KPIs for the business and revenue targets can really help to ensure that what you’re producing is doing the job that you need it to.

For a business whose marketing efforts are lacklustre and missing the mark, adopting this approach can be a complete saviour. Hence, content marketing can turn around the fortunes of the business. It can find you the right audiences and new ways to connect with them, as well as showcasing what you do.



Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
6 hours ago

Hi Martin, yes, I just finished reading Seth's book last week :) Conversation is engagement and is crucial to social media. There is no social in social media without it!
Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Lisa: Great to hear! Maybe I should trademark my expression?! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by Inspiretothrive
7 hours ago

I'm not sure on that one Martin :) Conversation is president?
Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Lisa: Yes, that is my addition. ;) Another word for social media marketing is conversational marketing. You should always have an ongoing conversation with your supply and value chain. It should be ingrained or on the top of the mind that you have a two-way conversation, compared to the one-way marketing that is done by traditional ad agencies with a "megaphone"...

Have you read Seth Godin's book, This Is Marketing?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Lisa: I have the following saying: "Content is King, Context is Queen, and Conversation is President."

What do you think?

All the Best,

Martin
