How do you prove the value in your ROI and measure the impact of marketing on a business? It’s the eternal quest for marketeers today.
But content marketing can provide the missing connection when done right.
Measuring the success of what you’re doing is key, and aligning your content marketing strategy with KPIs for the business and revenue targets can really help to ensure that what you’re producing is doing the job that you need it to.
For a business whose marketing efforts are lacklustre and missing the mark, adopting this approach can be a complete saviour. Hence, content marketing can turn around the fortunes of the business. It can find you the right audiences and new ways to connect with them, as well as showcasing what you do.
How Content Marketing Can Be Your Business SaviourPosted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on March 28, 2019 11:04 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
6 hours ago
5 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Have you read Seth Godin's book, This Is Marketing?
All the Best,
Martin
7 hours ago
What do you think?
All the Best,
Martin