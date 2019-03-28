How do you prove the value in your ROI and measure the impact of marketing on a business? It’s the eternal quest for marketeers today.

But content marketing can provide the missing connection when done right.

Measuring the success of what you’re doing is key, and aligning your content marketing strategy with KPIs for the business and revenue targets can really help to ensure that what you’re producing is doing the job that you need it to.



For a business whose marketing efforts are lacklustre and missing the mark, adopting this approach can be a complete saviour. Hence, content marketing can turn around the fortunes of the business. It can find you the right audiences and new ways to connect with them, as well as showcasing what you do.

