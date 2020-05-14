17
Vote
1 Comment
How Duplicate Content Affects SEO & Google Rankings

Duplicate content issues affect search engine rankings. It is vital to know the relation between duplicate content and SEO to ensure website visibility.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
53 minutes ago

How will it effect the SEO ranking if I get a duplicated created and published, due to an automatic destination process by the hosting company of one of my podcasts? I create a blog post on my site (powered by Squarespace), and then I publish the episode, it generates a blog post automatically with the same content to my first blog on Blogger (Blogspot).
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company