17
Vote
0 Comment

How Google Responds to a Site Move

How Google Responds to a Site Move - https://www.searchenginejournal.com Avatar Posted by joannw2016 under Online Marketing
From https://www.searchenginejournal.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on October 20, 2021 10:32 am
Google’s John Mueller answered a question about how Google processes a site move, in particular if the site move might trigger a so-called “sandbox effect.” Mueller responded by providing a highly detailed response about how Google deals with site moves.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company