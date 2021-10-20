Google’s John Mueller answered a question about how Google processes a site move, in particular if the site move might trigger a so-called “sandbox effect.” Mueller responded by providing a highly detailed response about how Google deals with site moves.
How Google Responds to a Site MovePosted by joannw2016 under Online Marketing
From https://www.searchenginejournal.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on October 20, 2021 10:32 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments