Google’s John Mueller answered a question about how Google processes a site move, in particular if the site move might trigger a so-called “sandbox effect.” Mueller responded by providing a highly detailed response about how Google deals with site moves.

Posted by joannw2016 under Online Marketing

by: blogexpert on October 20, 2021 10:32 am

From https://www.searchenginejournal.com 5 days ago

