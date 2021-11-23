How much does SEO cost today? The cost of SEO campaigns can vary from a couple of hundred dollars to several thousand. It depends on the site, market, and desired results. In this article, we’ll outline some important factors that affect your costs. Plus valuable tips that will help you get the most for your money.



First, it’s helpful to understand how search engine optimization works in general. Next, you can make intelligent decisions about how much effort and expense may be reasonable for your situation.



Search engines use complex mathematical algorithms to rank websites according to hundreds of variables. These are pulled from a website’s code, structure, content, and backlinks.



The goal of every SEO campaign is to increase positive ranking factors while decreasing negative ones. And of course, rankings are subjective; Google has more market share, but there are many search engines out there, each with its own ranking methods.

