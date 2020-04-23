18
How to Add Scrolling Text Banners to Your Videos

Scrolling Text Banners also known as tickers, can help get your message across during your live streams and in your pre- recorded videos. You can use Ecamm Live to create a scrolling ticker that can be customize and positioned anywhere you want on screen. Streamyard banners can be used as scrolling text too.


Share your small business tips with the community!
