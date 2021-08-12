Does a Google algorithm update catch you off guard?
Google is constantly changing its search algorithm to provide a better service to its users. With each update, they hope to improve the quality of results that users see.
They do this so people can quickly and easily find the information they need.
That’s great news for most people, but it’s worrying news for anybody that is concerned about their search engine rankings. Google makes so many small tweaks to the algorithm, sometimes updating it more than once a day.
These small updates are not likely to affect search engine rankings but every so often, Google releases a bigger update which changes things up a lot.
How To Avoid Being Caught Out By Google Algorithm Updates
