17
Vote
0 Comment
A drop-in meeting room bookings in your property can be worrying, especially when you are new in the hotel business. After staying in the industry, however, you will note that many hotels also have to deal with low demand in meeting room bookings, especially during off-peak season.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company