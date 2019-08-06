18
Internal links for search engine optimization (SEO); what are the best internal linking for SEO tactics that will improve content SEO? If you’re struggling to build internal links on your site correctly, this article is right for you.



Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Moss: Welcome to BizSugar!

I will take your post into account when I will start creating content for a microsite on tea.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by Mossmedia
14 hours ago

Hi Darren,

Internal links are designed to improve time on page and boost rankings. It also enhances user experience. Hence, when you remove links, it can negatively impact SEO, traffic, and page ranking because you will see more broken links instead.

Thanks a lot for the comment.
- 0 +



Written by darrenjansen
1 day 12 hours ago

Our site was redone recently, and some internal links to a couple pages in particular were removed. Unfortunately, the traffic went from increasing to nothing on one of them. The other one decreased 44%. I've put in more links now, so I hope that that will reverse the trend!
- 0 +



