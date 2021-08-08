SEO is hard, and it’s even harder when you don’t understand how search engines work.
The general SEO practices include writing blog posts, doing on-page optimization, internal linking, and building backlinks. Well, things have changed over the years.
There is a new concept you should be paying more attention to. It’s called Topical authority (also called topical relevance).
By establishing topical authority in a niche, you will—in no time—start reaping the fruits of your SEO work. This concept is not hard, so let’s start with the basics.
How to Build Topical Authority on Your Website or Blog
From https://inspiretothrive.com
August 8, 2021
