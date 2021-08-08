SEO is hard, and it’s even harder when you don’t understand how search engines work.



The general SEO practices include writing blog posts, doing on-page optimization, internal linking, and building backlinks. Well, things have changed over the years.



There is a new concept you should be paying more attention to. It’s called Topical authority (also called topical relevance).



By establishing topical authority in a niche, you will—in no time—start reaping the fruits of your SEO work. This concept is not hard, so let’s start with the basics.

