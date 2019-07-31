18
Vote
3 Comment
There’s a difference between posting content and cultivating a community. Regardless of the platform you use, if only post your blog and sign-off, you’re wasting your time. Like anything, you get out of it what you put into it.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
15 minutes ago

Rachel: Thanks for your reply!

You are right about the image of a tropical island. It is a popular building construction in e.g., Mexico. Hear more about this tool and learn from a discussion on experiences of 10 years of being active in online communities, in episode 327 of the Fizzle show. You could find a link to in my post, Virtual Tea Room Powered by Palapa.

https://teabooksketches.com/2019/07/23/virtual-tea-room-powered-by-palapa/

I will keep you updated!

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Rachel: I will have your post in mind when I am building my online community around the second most popular beverage in the world, i.e., tea. I will use a new tool called Palapa. Have you heard about it?

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by centralpawebster
30 minutes ago

Thank you for reading, Martin. I have not heard of Palapa - although tropical islands come to mind! You'll have to let me know how that turns out! Best, Rachel
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company