17
Vote
1 Comment

How to Do Keyword Research in 2019 (the right way)

How to Do Keyword Research in 2019 (the right way) - https://yeah-local.com Avatar Posted by yeahlocal under Online Marketing
From https://yeah-local.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on March 27, 2019 9:48 am
There is a right way to do keyword research and a wrong way.

...and keyword research is probably the number 1 mistake I see on websites.

The wrong words/phrases are used throughout your website so Google doesn't understand what you want to be found for.

...and if you are not doing keyword research at all then your SEO strategy is incomplete.

In this article, I am going to walk you through your keyword research weak or missed points to make you confident with your SEO.

Find out not only how to do effective keyword research but the best tips to use right now.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 57 minutes ago

Justin: I have to bookmark your post and then go through it, step by step. I want to get traffic to my site and blog for my first book on tea, and then my "last" site, describing my different social media activities and services.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop