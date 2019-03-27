There is a right way to do keyword research and a wrong way.



...and keyword research is probably the number 1 mistake I see on websites.



The wrong words/phrases are used throughout your website so Google doesn't understand what you want to be found for.



...and if you are not doing keyword research at all then your SEO strategy is incomplete.



In this article, I am going to walk you through your keyword research weak or missed points to make you confident with your SEO.



Find out not only how to do effective keyword research but the best tips to use right now.

