The first step to self publishing is creating an eye-catching book cover design. After all, we all know that the book is almost always judged by its cover. Your eBook cover needs to create a good first impression, otherwise most people may choose to never read its content.
I resisted publishing a new ebook. Years passed, and then I discovered creating an ebook cover is free and easy.Thanks for sharing this here so everyone knows.
This is really an informative piece to me. As Ann said, just another option to Canva.
I use Canva often for making my blog images. now, this is really a great option for eBook cover creation.
Thanks for sharing. Stan did a wonderful easy to follow tuto.
