28
Vote
8 Comment

How to Easily Create eBook Cover Online for Free

How to Easily Create eBook Cover Online for Free - https://howtonow.com Avatar Posted by amabaie under Online Marketing
From https://howtonow.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: budzi on January 23, 2019 6:33 am
The first step to self publishing is creating an eye-catching book cover design. After all, we all know that the book is almost always judged by its cover. Your eBook cover needs to create a good first impression, otherwise most people may choose to never read its content.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by budzi
11 hours ago

Thanks for sharing the amazing article
- 0 +



Written by ipretender23
15 hours ago

I like this article! It helped me to complete my book in a style!
- 0 +



Written by easkmewebsite
2 days ago

Thanks for sharing all the impressive tools.
- 0 +



Written by Janice Wald
2 days ago

Hi David,

I resisted publishing a new ebook. Years passed, and then I discovered creating an ebook cover is free and easy.Thanks for sharing this here so everyone knows.

Janice
- 1 +



Written by pvariel
2 days ago

Hi Dave,

This is really an informative piece to me. As Ann said, just another option to Canva.

I use Canva often for making my blog images. now, this is really a great option for eBook cover creation.

Thanks for sharing. Stan did a wonderful easy to follow tuto.

Thanks

Philip
- 1 +



Written by annsmarty
2 days ago

Agreed, I am actually trying Adobe Spark now and it looks great! So awesome to be able to create lots of different sizes so quickly!
- 0 +



Written by annsmarty
3 days ago

Interesting! Gives many more cool options beyond Canva
- 1 +



Written by amabaie
3 days ago

It's funny how one software gets known as the go-to in a given field, yet there are tons of others available.
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop