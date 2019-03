Marketers are pouring money into their influencer marketing campaigns. With more and more consumers and buyers using Ad Blocker and tuning out your branded messaging, influencer marketing presents an attractive workaround. And studies show it’s a smart move with businesses making an average of $6.50 for every $1 spent on influencer marketing. That’s a great return and it shows that it works.



We asked 12 influencer and digital marketing experts who have taken the influencer marketing helm for their organizations how they maximize the value of their influencer marketing investments so you can do the same.