Marketing is a way of showing people what you can offer and what they can experience if they stay in your Hotel. A good content marketing strategy is complex, detailed and wisely fashioned. A great content marketing strategy goes beyond the typical and includes content generated in various ways. If you want to be on top of your game and produce appealing and engaging content, then you need to adopt innovative forms of marketing. User-generated (UG) content can be just the ingredient you’re missing.



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Are: The hospitality sector must be a perfect playground for integrating user generating content into your marketing activities. Hotel guests are often willing to share their experiences during the stay at the hotel.
