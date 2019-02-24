Although tourism has always been popular, it has experienced a real expansion in the last 20 or so years. Nowadays, lots of people have the means to travel to faraway destinations and the world now seems significantly smaller than it did in the past.



As a result, the whole industry has become much more competitive.



Among other things, travel companies are paying much more attention to their internet marketing. Lots of visitors are browsing the web before planning their vacation. This is why niches such as SEO have become crucial for business development.

