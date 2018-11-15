16
How To Live Stream with EcammLive Like a Boss

EcammLive is by far the most powerful live streaming software tool for Mac users. However there are few hidden tips that can help improve your broadcast, like screen sharing your mobile device - and what about making sure you are using the right mic! In this video I show you have to make better live streams with EcammLive.



Comments


Written by Ileane
24 minutes ago

EcammLive is Mac only but it might work on the new iPad - I doubt it will come to the iPhone.
Written by lyceum
1 hour 18 minutes ago

Ileane: I will check out Ecamm live streaming during 2019. Do you think it will be possible to use a mobile device in the future?
