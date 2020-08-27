Nurture your digital business by being gentle with yourself and hopping on AppSumo digital deals to move your business ahead.



We’re living through troubling times right now. And no matter where you are or what you do, if you’re human and on this planet, the palatable feel of facing an uncharted new existence sparks fears and insecurities.



A little sense of nervousness pervades and sometimes permeates moods and attitudes. It feels like time to rethink the rethinking we’ve all been doing the last many months.



It’s been hard and may only get harder….

