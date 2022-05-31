16
When brands are authoritative, they put themselves at a tremendous advantage versus the competition. Customers flock to them in their thousands, trusting that they have advantages that others don’t.

But getting to this stage is tricky. Only a handful of firms in each industry ever really pull it off. The trick is to know how to sell your knowledge base.

If you can build your brand around wisdom and performance, then customers will automatically flock to you, regardless of the price.

Learn in this blog post how to make your brand more authoritative and trustworthy.


Written by lyceum
1 hour 5 minutes ago

Lisa: I like the image with the fountain pen! :)

All the Best,

Martin
