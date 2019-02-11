Promote Affiliate Marketing – How To Guide



As a blogger, you are more than likely continually looking out for various ways of earning money. Sponsored posts and advertising can bring in good mone. But they can be irregular, so it is essential to have a variety of income streams available.



One way of earning a decent amount of money without having to do very much work is through affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing generally involves choosing a product or a service (usually related to your blog niche). Next, creating awareness around the product. So when someone buys the product or uses the service using the affiliate link, you receive a referral commission from it.



Getting to grips with affiliate marketing is pretty straightforward. But if you are a total newcomer to the process, this article will help you look at a few different ways of promoting it on your blog.

