How to Set Up an Affiliate Program

How to Set Up an Affiliate Program
From https://www.amnavigator.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on February 9, 2019
Every small business can benefit greatly from affiliate marketing. But how do you start an affiliate program of your own? The process may be boiled down to 5 steps:

1. Select the Platform (be it an affiliate network or a tracking software)

2. Determine the Payment Terms (the payment model(s) to use, how much to pay, how to pay, etc)

3. Create the Program's Rules

4. Upload Your Marketing Collateral (banner creatives, text links, product feed, widgets and other tools)

5. Implement Tracking

...and launch! More in this post (with a video too).



