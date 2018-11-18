How do I communicate with tea amateurs (“lovers of things“) drinkers, enthusiasts, and experts? I have been contemplating on this issue for a bit, and it triggered me to start a new podcast, The Perfect Cuppa – Tea Sketches, and to do a shout-out to fellow authors, podcasters, and tea drinkers: ...
I will keep working on my mission to “connect tea enthusiasts,” and the goal is to continue with regular meetups on the topic, “Everything about tea,” and in the long run to create a virtual tea lounge, Theo Tea Room.
What would your tea tag cloud look like? Will the words, Earl Grey, tea chest, and teapot, be included in the weighted list?
