27
Vote
1 Comment
How to turn your existing blog posts into videos for additional website traffic, improved engagement and better conversions, all in less than 5 minutes.

You already know that video marketing is a key to driving new traffic and converting website visitors, but do you know how to turn your blog posts into videos in less than 5 minutes to maximize your content?
Why would you want to turn a blog post that you’ve already created into a video?

Because not all of your audience consumes information in the same way, so reach more of your audience with video.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I would like to test this kind of service, but it only work on Google Chrome. Safari is my main browser.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop