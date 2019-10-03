Email marketing is the leading channel for customer conversion & retention - use rich media to improve the CTR and conversions for your online business.



Even before the art of the written word people learned to communicate with each other through drawings on cave walls. It’s little wonder, we are still more attracted to visual content than plain text.



For emails, it started the other way round.

While this mode of communication did begin as a plain text messaging tool, the introduction of HTML coding in 1989, changed the way the world looked at emails. With background colors, text formatting, images, GIFs, and videos making their way to emails via HTML coding, email is now one of the most engaging and essential marketing tools for businesses.

