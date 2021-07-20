You’re working hard to create excellent video content for your YouTube channel, and you’ve perfected your sound, and even the video looks pretty great. Still, you only end up with 30-40 views.



You’re wondering how to do better, or you’re thinking, where oh where am I going wrong?



It may be that you did not use video SEO for your YouTube video. Maybe you didn’t know you needed to do SEO for your videos?



Luckily, there are several valuable ways to incorporate good SEO practices to improve video marketing results. How does going from under 100 views on your video to getting thousands sound?



After all, you spent a lot of time creating and perfecting your videos!

