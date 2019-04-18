18
Win the SEO Battle
One of the most challenging phases of Content Marketing is SEO. That’s because of two main reasons:

It’s constantly changing
It’s responsible for up to 51% of all website traffic comes from organic search
Notably, just this past month of March 2019, we’ve had a Google Algo update. As marketers are still trying to deal with it, a next update is on the way.

As a matter of face, a huge portion of useful website traffic comes from search engines. And the engines are making things tough, not because of themselves though. It’s simply because search engine users (searchers) have become so demanding.



Written by Inspiretothrive
3 hours ago

Not yet but all my bucket list, it's mentioned on a few posts.
Written by Inspiretothrive
3 hours ago

YES Ubersuggest is AWESOME and FREE!
Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: Great to hear! :) Have you written a post on this tool?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Thanks so much for the link! I will check it out and talk to my webmaker! :)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Lisa: Have you found an alternative to KW Finder? By the way: I like the cartoon with the long-tailed fox! ;)
Written by AiWebTech
3 hours ago

Hey Lyceum, there is this amazing FREE alternative to KW Finder. https://neilpatel.com/ubersuggest/

And it just got updated and shows backlinks also for free. Have Fun!
