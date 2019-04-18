Win the SEO Battle

One of the most challenging phases of Content Marketing is SEO. That’s because of two main reasons:



It’s constantly changing

It’s responsible for up to 51% of all website traffic comes from organic search

Notably, just this past month of March 2019, we’ve had a Google Algo update. As marketers are still trying to deal with it, a next update is on the way.



As a matter of face, a huge portion of useful website traffic comes from search engines. And the engines are making things tough, not because of themselves though. It’s simply because search engine users (searchers) have become so demanding.

