16
Vote
0 Comment

How Video Content Can Boost Your SEO (SlideShare)

How Video Content Can Boost Your SEO (SlideShare) - https://www.slideshare.net Avatar Posted by Julie Weishaar under Online Marketing
From https://www.slideshare.net 4 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on February 6, 2020 9:32 am
Google is starting to place more emphasis on user experience as playing a pivotal role in differentiating good content over bad content. And SEO strategies, including building quality links to your site, put video content on the front lines. Even though video content can’t be read in the same way as text, it still has a significant impact on SEO. To benefit from video marketing, you will need to put some effort and time into creating high-quality, memorable, and attention-grabbing video content, as well as sharing it across the web. Videos are visual representations of stories and an essential form of content marketing that should not be overlooked when trying to rank your sites.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company