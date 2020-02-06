Google is starting to place more emphasis on user experience as playing a pivotal role in differentiating good content over bad content. And SEO strategies, including building quality links to your site, put video content on the front lines. Even though video content can’t be read in the same way as text, it still has a significant impact on SEO. To benefit from video marketing, you will need to put some effort and time into creating high-quality, memorable, and attention-grabbing video content, as well as sharing it across the web. Videos are visual representations of stories and an essential form of content marketing that should not be overlooked when trying to rank your sites.

