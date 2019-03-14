17
Some people think it’s strange whenever I refer to the “business of blogging.” That’s because for people who don’t blog, they still think most of it is personal diaries and not something that can be used for business.


Truth be told, even blogs that are more personal than business related have a business aspect to it.



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Lisa: Money quote:

"Truth be told, even blogs that are more personal than business related have a business aspect to it."

I have been blogging since 2002, and I have said that my personal log book (i.e., blog), has turned into business opportunities during the years.

Best Premises,

Martin
