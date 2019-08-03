If you've been leaving video out of your content strategy — it's time to introduce it in order to increase your overall performance, learn how.
Video can be more complex than other types of media, so it is helpful to know how to go about introducing this to your strategy. Read on to find out more.
Introducing Video To Your Content Strategy: A GuidePosted by Pixel_pro under Online Marketing
From https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on August 3, 2019 8:27 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments