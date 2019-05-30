17
Vote
2 Comment
Promoting Your Business

There’s no doubt that there are a huge number of things that you have to consider when trying to turn your business into something truly successful. You’ve got know your customers, you’ve got to ensure that your employees are working together as effectively as possible. Then, you’ve got to make sure that your products are to the highest possible standard.

All of these things interact with each other and are serious challenges. But very few things take up as much time or energy in any business as marketing. Let’s face it, even if you have an amazing company that produces incredible products that you know your customers are going to love, none of that is going to matter if no one has any idea that your business or your products actually exist.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 47 minutes ago

Lisa: You are right about this. It is all about the marketing mix of traditional marketing, offline marketing, PR, giveaways, direct marketing, referral marketing, guerrilla marketing, and my favorite: new media marketing, including social media activities.
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
23 minutes ago

Thank you Martin, so many of us do NOT promote enough, including myself! Working on it :)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company