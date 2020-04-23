18
If you have a website, it is important that you put in content that is both relevant and can help increase your SEO rankings. From the perspective of an SEO expert, good content must (a) answer the question that your audience might have and (b) the content must be linkable.

To further understand how you can rank better with good content on your website, you have to know about keywords for SEO. Conducting keyword research is an important aspect of writing your content since this helps your SEO ranking.

If, at this point, you want the easy way and simply pay an experienced team to do all these for you, choose an SEO expert.


Comments


Written by adeone79
3 hours ago

Hi Erik,

Sometimes I wonder why marketers write posts without keyword research. I think this idea starts with the popular "write for human and not for robot".

This is a mistake. Write for humans and not robots doesn't mean not doing keyword research. For every successful content marketing campaign, it starts with well-executed keyword research.

Thanks for sharing, Erik.
Written by pvariel
23 hours ago

Hi Erik,

Yet another wonderful share. Indeed a well explained post on SEO and the 3 tips you shared to choose the right keywords is worth notable and follow.

The conclusion speaks well about the importance of SEO in writing.

Thanks for sharing this informative piece.

Keep sharing.

Best regards

~ Phil
Latest Comments
