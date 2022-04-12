28
According to a recent report done by Litmus, email marketing drives $36 for every $1 spent, which makes it the most effective marketing channel out there. As sophisticated marketers, we know that we can’t depend on a single medium to reach our marketing goals. With this research, we suggest combining email and social to efficiently execute your campaigns. To get your wheels turning in how you can do this for your own campaigns; here are a few tried and true ways for email and social to collaborate.


