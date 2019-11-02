16
Vote
0 Comment

Modern Fonts Ideas & How to Use Fonts in Marketing

Modern Fonts Ideas & How to Use Fonts in Marketing - https://growthrocks.com Avatar Posted by nic0las under Online Marketing
From https://growthrocks.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on November 2, 2019 12:11 pm
Copywriters write words that sell.
Designers put these words in designs that sell.

But what about the design of the words themselves - aka Fonts?

Although fonts are part of the design, they are often overlooked.
Especially by jack-of-all-trades marketers and marketing specialists.

No worries, though! Here’s everything you need to know about:

. Whitespace
. Hierarchy
. Size
. Contrast
. Consistency

Read everything here!



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company