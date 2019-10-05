16
Online video dominates digital marketing today more than ever before. Videos are so hot on social media today.

If you want to share from your website to social media using videos on your website is crucial today.

Therefore, learning how to make videos for your website is now a must to add to your to-do list. Being able to market your website via video is a great way to showcase your products or services.

But what happens next? You have your awesome video that you can’t wait to get out there for public consumption, but don’t know how to get it on your website. Your problem solver is Liquivid.



Written by lyceum
Lisa: Have you heard about TikTok? Could it be a new trendy tool?
