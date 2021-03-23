17
When you blog, you become a better person & help others become better people. Here's how. 7 compelling reasons to start a blog including blogging for happiness.


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Janice: I started blogging in 2006, as a way of ventilating what was going on in the world after terrorist attack on September 9, 2001. It was also a way of spreading better ideas when it came to new media, business philosophy, and the good life. Thanks for sharing more arguments for blogging in a blog post!

Best Premises,

Martin
