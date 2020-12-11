If you run a small business, chances are, this year has seen you undergo a whole lot of change in order to keep things up and running, especially if you were initially running a traditional brick and mortar store.



The 2020 coronavirus and Covid-19 pandemic couldn’t have been foreseen by many and has hit the vast majority of businesses hard. When it comes to running a brick and mortar store, chances are, you’ve faced a whole lot of difficulty.



Here are a few suggestions that can help you to get by and ensure that all of your customers are left satisfied with their online shopping experience with you!

