Hand Out Freebies - Yes or No? Most companies want to treat their customers well. They know that if they keep people on their side, they’ll stick withthem longer and be more loyal.
You can’t just reward people who don’t pay you, though. Doing that would herald the start of a dysfunctional relationship.
In some cases, though, you should hand out freebies to your customers. Or at least make it look that way. The reasons for this are psychological, and they could have a radically transformative effect on your firm.
Once you understand how to leverage them, you can win more business.
