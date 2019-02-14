Whenever you publish a new article, you have two courses of action before you:



You can sit back, relax, pour some coffee; or whiskey; or whiskey in coffee (you don’t have to be Irish to do enjoy their beverages); and wait for Google to recognize your awesome work and give you the rankings you truly deserve.



Or you can get busy, bustle about and make Google give you the rank you deserve.



I recommend the latter and that’s why I wrote this article. In it I give my own, simple SEO checklist that I follow to the tee before hitting that blue “publish” button.

