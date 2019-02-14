Whenever you publish a new article, you have two courses of action before you:
You can sit back, relax, pour some coffee; or whiskey; or whiskey in coffee (you don’t have to be Irish to do enjoy their beverages); and wait for Google to recognize your awesome work and give you the rankings you truly deserve.
Or you can get busy, bustle about and make Google give you the rank you deserve.
I recommend the latter and that’s why I wrote this article. In it I give my own, simple SEO checklist that I follow to the tee before hitting that blue “publish” button.
Simple SEO Checklist- the Crucial 7 for Higher Rankings, TodayPosted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on February 14, 2019 1:40 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
Inspiretothrive
-
amabaie
-
LimeWood
-
Copysugar
-
steefen
-
BizWise
-
profmarketing
-
AmyJordan
-
kingofcontent92
-
DigiTechBlog
-
MarketWiz
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
blogexpert
-
Webdev1
-
MasterMinuteman
-
luvhealthcare
-
lyceum
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago
I have to bookmark and print Nikola Roza's blog post! So much valuable information packed in one post. I have to "chew" on this topic for some time, and then talk to my webmaker... ;)
I am now following him on Twitter and I have retweeted his tweet with a link to the post.
All the Best,
Martin