First, you want to make sure you pick a niche that you are the most interested in—one you’re passionate about.
Next, you need to make sure your niche has a large enough audience and a wide enough range of topics you can speak about.
That way you will follow your passion, find your readers, and enjoy your blogging journey.
So You Want To Start A Blog? – Theo Poulentzas –Posted by tpoulentzas under Online Marketing
From https://theopoulentzas.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on September 7, 2021 5:27 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
tpoulentzas
-
harleenas
-
lyceum
-
mikehartman1
-
businessgross
-
JoshRed
-
MasterMinuteman
-
robinandy58
-
Webdev1
-
sophia2
-
ObjectOriented
-
profmarketing
-
kingofcontent92
-
LoopLooper
-
marketingvalue
-
problogger78
-
Mossmedia
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments