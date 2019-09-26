28
Vote
2 Comment
Try social intelligence to boost your brand strategy and marketing efforts. Social media marketing is covered. Expert theories are included as evidence.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Janice Wald
7 hours ago

Hi Martin,

Thanks for commenting!

To me the difference relates to location.

For example, social intelligence is listening through social methods like listening at social media sites.

Business intelligence would be listening at your place of work. For example, I have a post coming out soon about intelligent technology such as artificial intelligence. Those analytical tools help your business intelligence improve.

Janice
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
12 hours ago

Janice: Is social intelligence the same as business intelligence?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company