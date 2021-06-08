Have you been planning your new digital project, only to find you never really commit to starting?
Listen… we’ve all been there!
I have a notepad on my computer with ALL these ideas I want to begin. I even went out and purchased the domain name for these project – yet still haven’t done anything.
So don’t feel too bad. You’re not alone!
Starting A New Digital Project – Theo Poulentzas –Posted by tpoulentzas under Online Marketing
From https://theopoulentzas.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on June 8, 2021 6:21 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments