28
Vote
1 Comment
Thanks to the internet, even the smallest of small businesses can serve the national or global customer base. Even if you’re not selling directly on your website, having a web presence can help new customers discover you or allow current customers to stay up on your latest offers, keeping them coming back. Given those benefits, you’d expect that nearly all business owners would operate their own site. Yet, according to a recent survey conducted by Visual Objects, that’s not quite the case.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
10 hours ago

Jon: A great potential (29%) for us who are helping organizations with new media activities! ;) I wonder how the situations is in other countries?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company