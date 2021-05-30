16
It would seem like marketing for a business and marketing for a nonprofit would pretty much be the same. While there is certainly some overlap, there are different strategies that you should use when it comes to developing a marketing campaign for a nonprofit.

Since these companies operate a bit differently it makes sense that the marketing would vary slightly.

There is also the matter of cost. Every company should be looking to get the best ROI for the least amount of cost. However, it is especially important for a nonprofit with limited funds.

In this article, we will go over some of the best methods to start a marketing campaign for a nonprofit company.


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Lisa: It is going to the following site:

"https://share.rediff.com/bookmark/addbookmark?bookmarkurl=https%3A%2F%2Finspiretothrive.com ..."
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Lisa: What kind of site is Rediff? I see it as a sharing option on your blog.

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
7 hours ago

Are you sure it is not Reddit? Thanks Martin. I'll double check as well.
- 0 +



